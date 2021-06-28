Left Menu

HC commutes man's capital punishment to life, says it will be a more "severe punishment"

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:46 IST
HC commutes man's capital punishment to life, says it will be a more "severe punishment"
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday reduced to life term, the death sentence awarded by a lower court to a man who had killed four of his close family members including his mother, saying the reduced award will be a ''far more severe punishment.'' The court also ruled that the appellant will not be entitled to any statutory remission or commutation until he completes 25 years of actual imprisonment.

''If he is permitted to live, the thoughts of his fiendish act of liquidating his mother, wife and two minor children will haunt him till his last breath, which, in our opinion, is a far more severe punishment, than the death sentence,'' a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and R Pongiappan said.

''Hence, we modify the sentence of death penalty into one of life imprisonment with a rider that the appellant will not be entitled to any statutory remission or commutation until he completes 25 years of actual imprisonment,'' the bench said.

Such a rider was being added because the man has to suffer this long at least for the mindless violence he had let loose on the hapless victims, all because, ''he being a coward, lacked the courage to face the financial crunch he was into,'' it said.

The bench was passing orders on a revision petition from the prosecution seeking to confirm the death sentence and another one from the accused Dhamodharan alias Prakash challenging the capital punishment.

The Sessions Court (Mahila Court) in Chengalpattu had sentenced Dhamodaran to death on March 11, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021