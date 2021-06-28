Left Menu

Noida: Dhaba worker nabbed for beating colleague to death with stone

A worker of a roadside eatery was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly beating his colleague to death with a stone after an argument, police said.Accused Shankar Yadav and victim Manoj worked at the dhaba in Dadri area where an argument broke out between them on June 25, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.Shankar, who had joined the dhaba only two days prior to the incident, had consumed alcohol and went away after the argument.

Noida: Dhaba worker nabbed for beating colleague to death with stone
A worker of a roadside eatery was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly beating his colleague to death with a stone after an argument, police said.

Accused Shankar Yadav and victim Manoj worked at the dhaba in Dadri area where an argument broke out between them on June 25, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

''Shankar, who had joined the dhaba only two days prior to the incident, had consumed alcohol and went away after the argument. He returned later the same night to the dhaba and beat Manoj with a stone to death,'' Pandey said.

The accused, around 30 years old and a native of Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was absconding since the incident. An FIR was lodged in connection with the case at the Dadri police station, he said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.

