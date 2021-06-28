Left Menu

Delhi: Man stabs parents for refusing to give him money

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death and injured his mother on Monday in east Delhis Kalyanpuri area after they refused to give him money, police said.The accused, Vishal, who is unemployed, has been arrested, they said.At 633 am on Monday, information was received at Kalyanpuri police station regarding the argument between Vishal and his parents, Virender 55 and Manju 52.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:59 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  India

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death and injured his mother on Monday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area after they refused to give him money, police said.

The accused, Vishal, who is unemployed, has been arrested, they said.

At 6:33 am on Monday, information was received at Kalyanpuri police station regarding the argument between Vishal and his parents, Virender (55) and Manju (52). Virender worked with the Delhi Jal Board, the police said.

''Police reached the spot and found Virender and Manju lying in a pool of blood. Virender was found dead and Manju was rushed to the LBS Hospital and later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. Both of them were stabbed by Vishal, who was arrested from the spot, she said. During inquiry, it was found that Vishal was unemployed for the last seven to eight months. The family had arguments regularly as he demanded money from his parents, the DCP said.

Whenever Vishal's parents would ask him to get a job, he would fight with them. On Monday, too, the family got into an argument during which Vishal stabbed his parents, the police said.

