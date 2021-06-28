Left Menu

CRPF officer, jawan injured in encounter with militants in J-K's Parimpora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:06 IST
Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Parimpora area of the city here on Monday, officials said.

The encounter took place at Malhoora in Parimpora area of the city, they said.

The officials said a deputy superintendent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a constable of the paramilitary force were injured in the gunfight.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they said.

