Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for U.S. ex-Marine Reed

A Russian court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was jailed last year after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges he denies.

President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed the topic of prisoner swaps at talks in Geneva this month.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)