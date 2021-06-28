Left Menu

Youth kills man for objecting to his alcohol addiction; 2 held

Angered by Sharmas intervention, the youth hatched a plan along with three of his friends to kill Sharma, the official said. A case of murder is registered and a search is on for the two other accused.

Youth kills man for objecting to his alcohol addiction; 2 held
A 35 year-old man was killed by four men after he complained about the alcohol addiction of one of them to his parents in suburban Mulund, police said on Monday, adding two accused were held. The four accused attacked Rakesh Sharma with sharp weapons on Sunday night in Vishwashanti Sahkar Nagar area, resulting in his death.

A police official told reporters that Sharma used to complain to parents of the youth, one of the accused in the case, about his addiction to alcohol and bad company he was keeping. ''Angered by Sharma's intervention, the youth hatched a plan along with three of his friends to kill Sharma,'' the official said. A case of murder is registered and a search is on for the two other accused.

