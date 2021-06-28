Left Menu

Brazilian police kill murder suspect after manhunt outside capital

A Brazilian fugitive accused of murdering a family was shot dead on Monday, ending a 20-day manhunt with troops, dogs and helicopters in farm country outside Brasilia, where rural families lived for weeks in fear. You could go out and leave your key in the door and nothing would happen," he said. Last week, police arrested a farmer accused of harboring the fugitive.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:22 IST
Brazilian police kill murder suspect after manhunt outside capital
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A Brazilian fugitive accused of murdering a family was shot dead on Monday, ending a 20-day manhunt with troops, dogs and helicopters in farm country outside Brasilia, where rural families lived for weeks in fear. Lazaro Barbosa, who fled jail after a previous murder conviction, was suspected of killing a father and his two sons in early June and kidnapping their mother, whose body was found days later in the countryside.

TV channel Globonews showed images of a body being bundled into an ambulance by officers after Barbosa was shot. Police said he was dead on arrival in hospital. More than 270 soldiers and police took part in the hunt for Barbosa, who was on the run in the state of Goias, where he broke into farmhouses, held hostages and exchanged gunfire with farmers, wounding three people.

At one point, he stole a car and was spotted by police trying to reach the outskirts of Brasilia. He set fire to the vehicle and disappeared into the fields, police said. The town of Cocalzinho was gripped with fear for days and many farmers fled their properties.

"This crime brought so much terror that we could not sleep properly," local farmhand Marcos de Araujo told Reuters. "It used to be a very quite place. You could go out and leave your key in the door and nothing would happen," he said.

Last week, police arrested a farmer accused of harboring the fugitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021