Ex-Allahabad HC judge appointed chairman of IFUNA

A former judge of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed chairman of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations, a non-profit organisation to promote objectives of the United Nations and its specialised agencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:25 IST
A former judge of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed chairman of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations, a non-profit organisation to promote objectives of the United Nations and its specialised agencies. Justice (Retd.) Shambhu Nath Srivastava, a former judge of Allahabad High Court and former chief Lokayukta of Chhattisgarh, has been appointed the chairman of IFUNA.

He succeeds Mukul Sangma, a former chief minister of Meghalaya. The IFUNA, affiliated to the World Federation of United Nations Associaions, (WFUNA) Geneva, enjoys special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, brings people and issues together to promote collective acton for a sustainable world.

Established more than six decades ago to promote the objectives of the United Nations and its specialised agencies, the IFUNA is a non-governmental, voluntary, non-profit organisation working for international peace and understanding.

