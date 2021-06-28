Libya talks seek to pave way for December elections
Libyan delegates met in Switzerland on Monday at the start of four days of U.N.-facilitated talks aimed at creating the legal conditions for elections in December, which they hope will usher in a "new era" for the North African country.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Libyan delegates met in Switzerland on Monday at the start of four days of U.N.-facilitated talks aimed at creating the legal conditions for elections in December, which they hope will usher in a "new era" for the North African country. Around 75 delegates are participating in the discussions, being held near Geneva, where they hope to agree on the constitutional basis for presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 24.
Several delegates expressed optimism as the talks began. "The intent is to reach a consensus that serves the country and takes us out of the crisis and achieves stability and gets the economy rolling again to start a new era where democracy, a civil state and justice prevails," Majda Alfallah, a senator at High Council of State delegation, told the forum.
Warring factions have stuck to a truce since October and have all agreed to a temporary unity government and planned elections. However, there are private doubts about everyone's commitment and myriad armed groups continue to hold power on the ground and might undermine the fairness of a vote. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that elections were the only way to ensure peace and stability in Libya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Geneva
- State
- Libya
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- Libyan
- North African
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state expects further easing of COVID-19 curbs
Man-eater leopards caught in U'khand may be sent to rescue centres in other states
Cong needs early organisational polls, widespread reforms at central, state levels to show it is no longer in state of inertia: Kapil Sibal.
Centre gave over 26 crore COVID vaccine doses to States/UTs
Pradhan says Cong-ruled states should cut tax on petrol, diesel; mum on high taxes in BJP-ruled states