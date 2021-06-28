Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for U.S. ex-Marine Reed

A Russian appeals court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was convicted last year of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges he denies.

U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last week after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, said he regretted the court's decision, the Interfax news agency reported. Reed's defence team plan to lodge a further appeal, the RIA news agency cited Reed's lawyer as saying.

President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed the topic of prisoner swaps at talks in Geneva this month.

