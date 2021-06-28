NGT decides compensation for workers injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

By Sushil Batra The National Green Tribunal on Monday has decided the compensation amount for the victims who suffered injuries during a blast inside a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on June 17.

The bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on 25 June said the compensation for victims has to be Rs 15 lakh to persons who have burns in excess of 50 per cent, Rs 10 lakh for persons who have burns of 25 to 50 percent, Rs 5 lakh for persons who have injuries between 5 to 25 per cent and Rs 2 lakh to victims who were treated as outpatients and had a minor degree of burns or other forms of simple injuries. "The compensation may be initially paid by the State of Maharashtra through the District Magistrate, Palghar within one month. We request the Maharashtra State Legal Service Authority to provide legal aid to ensure that payment is made to genuine persons without undue hassle. The State will be at liberty to recover the same from the occupier/owner of the premises," the Bench said.

Advertisement

"We further direct that review must be conducted at the highest level in the State to consider remedial steps. Hazardous activities need to regulate in terms of quantity of material to be used in the process of hazardous activities, a number of persons to be allowed to work and safeguards to be followed and monitoring compliance of such safeguards," stated the Bench. The Bench further said there is a need to conduct a study of the potential for accidental, occupational and environmental hazards from such activities in the State. The study may include the number of units to be allowed, size of operation of such units, the quantity of material to be used, siting criteria for the location of the units, arrangement for fire management and health services.

Tribunal also asked to ensure a mechanism of insurance policies covering risk to life and health of all workers and others likely to be affected by fire or other accidents. The mechanism may provide monitoring of compliance and stopping activities of units not following laid down SOPs and regulations. The substance of this order and regulatory measures may be published in the local area in vernacular language for information of local inhabitants to facilitate information and compliance, the Bench suggested.

NGT had initiated suo moto on the basis of a media report published on June 17, 2021 whrere 10 workers were injured in a blast inside a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tribunal had also sought a report from the State Government and State Pollution Control Board and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)