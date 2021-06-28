Left Menu

HC junks married woman’s plea for protection from husband

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:08 IST
HC junks married woman’s plea for protection from husband
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of a married woman in a live-in relation with another man for protection from her husband.

A bench of justices Sunita Agarwal and Sadhna Rani refused to grant any protection to Mathura resident Surabhi against her husband, terming her plea as “vague” and saying that she had not availed other preliminary remedies.

The petitioner had neither moved court for divorce nor approached police under the provisions of Domestic Violence Act or the IPC to seek preliminary remedies, the court said while dismissing her plea.

Surabhi had moved court accusing her husband to be an anti-social element and saying that she had left her matrimonial home due to “anti-social activities of her husband” who often harassed her. She had told also the court in her petition that she had later begun living with another man.

In her petition, she had also stated that she had also moved the National Human Rights Commission, seeking protection from her husband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021