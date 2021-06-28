HC junks married woman’s plea for protection from husband

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of a married woman in a live-in relation with another man for protection from her husband.

A bench of justices Sunita Agarwal and Sadhna Rani refused to grant any protection to Mathura resident Surabhi against her husband, terming her plea as “vague” and saying that she had not availed other preliminary remedies.

The petitioner had neither moved court for divorce nor approached police under the provisions of Domestic Violence Act or the IPC to seek preliminary remedies, the court said while dismissing her plea.

Surabhi had moved court accusing her husband to be an anti-social element and saying that she had left her matrimonial home due to “anti-social activities of her husband” who often harassed her. She had told also the court in her petition that she had later begun living with another man.

In her petition, she had also stated that she had also moved the National Human Rights Commission, seeking protection from her husband.

