Two Tanzanian nationals held in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:14 IST
Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI): Two Tanzanian nationalsa man and a woman, were apprehended here on Monday for allegedly running a brothel, police said.

On credible information, a police team conducted a decoy operation on a house in the Neredmet area and nabbed the duo, they said.

Both of them came on a study visa in January 2020, but indulged in running a brothel house, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

During verification, it was found that their visas had expired and they had not renewed it with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and they were staying illegally and participating in unlawful activities and earning money by illegal means, police added.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

