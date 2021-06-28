Left Menu

Unwed mother abandons her newborn baby, caught within hours

A young unmarried woman abandoned her newborn baby near Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs official residence Oakover but was caught within hours, the police said. The woman had abandoned the newborn boy near Kamla Nehru Hospital KNH, which is at a stones throw from the CMs residence here, in the wee hours on Saturday, they added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:27 IST
Unwed mother abandons her newborn baby, caught within hours
  • Country:
  • India

A young unmarried woman abandoned her newborn baby near Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's official residence 'Oakover' but was caught within hours, the police said. The police succeeded in tracing the woman and reaching her house, by tracking it on the basis of bloodstains on the road, they added. The woman had abandoned the newborn boy near Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), which is at a stone's throw from the CM's residence here, in the wee hours on Saturday, they added. A member of the CM security forces heard the cries of the abandoned baby and informed the police.

Police from Chhota Shimla police station admitted the boy to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here for his treatment where he is reportedly out of danger. After catching the woman within five hours, the police lodged an FIR against her under IPC section 317 pertaining to the offence of the abandonment of one’s child below 12 years of age, they added. The investigating officer in the case, Assistant Sub Inspector Ranjana Sharma, said the woman was admitted to KNH hospital for treatment. She will be produced before the competent court after she gets well, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021