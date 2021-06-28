Indian Navy warship conducts military drill with South Korean ship in East China sea
An Indian Navy warship on Monday carried out a military drill with a South Korean vessel in the East China Sea amid China's growing assertiveness in the region, officials said.
They said the partnership exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability and facilitating the exchange of best practices between the two navies. ''Indian Navy's indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kiltan deployed in the Far East undertook Navy Partnership Exercise in East China Sea with Republic of Korea's Ship ROKS Gyeongnam, a Daegu-class frigate, on Jun 28,'' a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.
