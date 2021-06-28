DGP Punjab holds meeting to chalk out strategy to deal with threats posed by drones

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police to chalk out a strategy to deal with the national security challenges posed by drones.

The meeting came a day after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport.

The Punjab DGP asked the officials to use the last two years' data to narrow down and pinpoint the areas, which are conducive for operation of drones, according to an official statement.

While proposing to install infrared CCTV cameras on the road network in the border villages, Gupta also directed the officials to list out the possible camera points in the vulnerable areas or roads.

Additional DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP STF B Chandrashekhar and IG Border Range SPS Parmar were among the senior officials from the Punjab Police who attended the meeting, while Inspector General BSF Mahipal Yadav and Deputy Inspector Generals of Police of different BSF sectors of Punjab were also present. Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, Senior Superintendent of Police Majitha Gulneet Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Dhruman Nimbale also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Gupta directed CP Amritsar and SSPs to launch a crackdown against drug smugglers or suppliers in their concerned areas. He directed them to identify hotspots infamous for drug smuggling in their concerned areas and launch suitable operations to nab all those selling or smuggling drugs.

Meanwhile, the DGP ordered district chiefs to nab all the proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in their jurisdiction at the earliest.

