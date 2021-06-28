Maha: 25 booked for bullock cart racing in Bhiwandi

Twenty-five people have been booked for allegedly taking part in a bullock cart race in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Monday.

A Narpoli police station official said the 25 people booked under IPC, Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act provisions are bullock cart owners who assembled in Vehalegaon on Sunday and held a race despite it being banned.

No arrests have been made so far, though vehicles that transported the animals and carts to Gamdeo grounds, where the race took place, have been identified, he added.

