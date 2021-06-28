UP: Youth stabbed to death after he accidently splashes water on accused
A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after he accidently splashed water on the accused in Johra village here on Monday, police said. Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police station area when water splashed on a group of youths who in anger stabbed him to death, they added.
Police said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and additional police force has been deployed in the area.
