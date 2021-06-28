Deputy EC Umesh Sinha gets one-year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave a one-year extension to Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha on Monday.

Sinha is a former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer.

As the seniormost deputy election commissioner, he is heading various committees in the Election Commission dealing with different subjects.

Sinha has been given an extension till June 30, 2022, a notification said.

