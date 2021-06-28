Left Menu

Deputy EC Umesh Sinha gets one-year extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:54 IST
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave a one-year extension to Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha on Monday.

Sinha is a former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer.

As the seniormost deputy election commissioner, he is heading various committees in the Election Commission dealing with different subjects.

Sinha has been given an extension till June 30, 2022, a notification said.

