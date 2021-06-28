Deputy EC Umesh Sinha gets one-year extension
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave a one-year extension to Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha on Monday.
Sinha is a former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer.
Advertisement
As the seniormost deputy election commissioner, he is heading various committees in the Election Commission dealing with different subjects.
Sinha has been given an extension till June 30, 2022, a notification said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Election Commission
- Uttar
- The Appointments Committee of Cabinet
Advertisement