Left Menu

Autopsy shows John McAfee committed suicide in Spanish prison cell, El Pais says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:57 IST
Autopsy shows John McAfee committed suicide in Spanish prison cell, El Pais says
  • Country:
  • Spain

The official autopsy on the body of John McAfee showed he committed suicide in the Spanish prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S., El Pais newspaper said on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the proceedings.

Sofware mogul McAfee was found hanged in his cell on Wednesday by prison wardens in what appeared to be a suicide, his lawyer said last week.

His lawyer Javier Villalba said on Friday that McAfee's widow Janice had asked him to request a second, independent autopsy once the results of the first were released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021