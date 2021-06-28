Key member of gold-smuggling syndicate quizzed by Customs

A key member of a Kannur-based gold- smuggling syndicate on Monday appeared before the Customs probing into the smuggling the yellow metal through the Karipur International Airport, official sources said here.

Arjun Ayanki, a suspect in a case related to the smuggling reported at the airport last week, is being interrogated by a team from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate here, they said.

Advertisement

Ayanki's role came to the fore following the arrest of Mohammed Shafeeque when he allegedly tried to smuggle 2,332 gm of gold through the airport on June 21.

He allegedly worked as a carrier after getting an offer of Rs 40,000 and an air ticket.

The Customs said during the interrogation he had revealed names of Jaleel, Muhammed and Arjun Ayanki.

Shafeeque was allegedly instructed by Ayanki how to behave when arriving at the airport and handing over the gold to him after the exit from the airport.

Meanwhile, a court here granted the Customs seven days custody of Shafeeque.

The case grabbed the attention of the public following the death of a gang of five men in a road accident in Ramanattukara.

Ayanki is allegedly linked to the gang.

PTI TGB NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)