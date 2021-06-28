Left Menu

Abu Dhabi will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces from Aug 20

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces, including schools, universities and nurseries, from August 20, the emirate's media office said in a tweet on Monday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:23 IST
Abu Dhabi will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces from Aug 20
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces, including schools, universities and nurseries, from August 20, the emirate's media office said in a tweet on Monday. The August date is meant to buy time for most citizens to get vaccinated against the virus.

Other public places in the list are: shopping centres, restaurants, gyms, museums, resorts, and all other retail outlets, except those selling essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies. The decision doesn’t apply to those who are unvaccinated because of an exemption, nor to children aged 15 and below, the media office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021