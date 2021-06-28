Left Menu

Prez Kovind reaches Lucknow as part of UP visit, governor hosts dinner in his honour

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a five-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel for a high-tea and dinner at the Raj Bhavan here Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was also present, a statement said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a five-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, was hosted by Governor Anandiben Patel for a high-tea and dinner at the Raj Bhavan here Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was also present, a statement said. The Raj Bhavan release said the event was also attended by first lady Savita Kovind, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, besides Allahabad High Court judges and their spouses.

The governor presented mementos to the president and the CJI. Patel earlier welcomed the president and his wife at the Raj Bhavan by presenting them angvastra. President Kovind paid floral tributes on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Kovind reached here from Kanpur by the Presidential Express Train on a two-day visit.

He was received at the Charbagh railway station here around noon by Governor Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath, state ministers and a large number of senior officials and public representatives.

From the railway station, the president had gone directly to the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, he will lay the foundation stone of Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre before flying to New Delhi.

The state Cabinet last week gave its nod to the transfer of land for the establishment of the cultural centre. The President had arrived in Kanpur on June 25.

He had been in Kanpur for the past three days during which, besides meeting dignitaries and eminent people, he also paid a visit to his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday and interacted with his old acquaintances.

