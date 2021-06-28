Senegal records second large cannabis seizure in a month
Senegal's army said on Monday it had intercepted over 8 tonnes of cannabis after stopping a boat at the weekend, in the second large seizure off the West African nation's Atlantic coast this month. It did not provide further details. Earlier this month, Senegalese authorities intercepted another boat smuggling over 8 tonnes of cannabis resin.
West Africa is seen as a frequent stopping point for drugs including cocaine and cannabis from South America and elsewhere heading to North Africa and Europe. Senegal's army said on Twitter it had stopped a vessel with three Turkish crew members on Sunday and found 8.3 tonnes of hashish on board. It did not provide further details.
Earlier this month, Senegalese authorities intercepted another boat smuggling over 8 tonnes of cannabis resin. In March, authorities in Niger seized 17 tonnes of cannabis resin, the largest bust in the country's history.
