Mekelle 'under our control', says spokesman for Tigray's former rulers says

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:08 IST
The former governing party in Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Monday it was back in control of the regional capital Mekelle, and two residents reported seeing troops in Tigray regional uniforms in the city for the first time since November.

"The capital of Tigray, Mekelle, is under our control," Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone.

The Ethiopian prime minister's spokesperson, the head of the government's emergency task force on Tigray and the military's spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment. (Writing by Maggie Fick and Alexandra Zavis; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

