Delhi schools can't deny admission to children who have declared name of only one parent: Manish Sisodia
Delhi government on Monday issued circular directing school authorities not to deny admission of children on the ground that they have declared the name of only one parent.
Delhi government on Monday issued circular directing school authorities not to deny admission of children on the ground that they have declared the name of only one parent. "All the heads of schools of all managements under the Department of Education are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission," a circular of the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said today.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to social media to announce the decision. "No school in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on the grounds that the child is declaring the name of his/her single parent only," tweeted Sisodia. (ANI)
