Delhi schools can't deny admission to children who have declared name of only one parent: Manish Sisodia

Delhi government on Monday issued circular directing school authorities not to deny admission of children on the ground that they have declared the name of only one parent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi government on Monday issued circular directing school authorities not to deny admission of children on the ground that they have declared the name of only one parent. "All the heads of schools of all managements under the Department of Education are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission," a circular of the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said today.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to social media to announce the decision. "No school in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on the grounds that the child is declaring the name of his/her single parent only," tweeted Sisodia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

