UP: Two minor kids drown in pond

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor children drowned in a pond on Monday in Karhiya village under Myorpur police station, police said.

Station House Officer Ashwani Tripathi said the deceased have been identified as Reena (6) and Ram Babu (7). A group of children from the village had gone to take a bath in the pond when Reena and Babu drowned as they ventured into deep water, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

