UP: Two minor kids drown in pond

Two minor children drowned in a pond on Monday in Karhiya village under Myorpur police station, police said.

Station House Officer Ashwani Tripathi said the deceased have been identified as Reena (6) and Ram Babu (7). A group of children from the village had gone to take a bath in the pond when Reena and Babu drowned as they ventured into deep water, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

