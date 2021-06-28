National Commission for Women launches five-day training programme for Protection Officers

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday launched a five-day project series, 'Training Programme of Protection Officers in addressing Domestic Violence' to address the specific needs of Protection Officers in responding to survivors of domestic violence. The project series has been started in collaboration with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

According to a statement issued by the NCW, the five-day training programme scheduled from June 28 to July 2 is the first in the series of workshops to be subsequently held for Protection Officers from the three States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and West Bengal. The training has been scheduled to be conducted online considering the current pandemic situation.

"The inaugural function was attended by Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, NCW chief Rekha Sharma, Director of LBSNAA Lok Ranjan, Chairperson of National Gender and Child Centre Disha Pannu," the statement said. While addressing the event, Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded the initiative taken by National Commission for Women.

"Protection Officers bridge the gap between administration and justice for aggrieved women and it should be their priority to make it possible for the victims to access all the legal rights available to her," Smriti said. The Union Minister congratulated the NCW leadership for working 24/7 especially during the pandemic to help women in distress.

Focusing on the role of Protection Officers NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said, "The Protection Officer aids the aggrieved woman in filing of complaints, and application before the Magistrate to obtain the necessary relief and also assists to obtain medical aid, legal aid, counselling, safe shelter and other required assistance." (ANI)

