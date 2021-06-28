UP: 2 youths arrested for gang-raping 14-yr-old girl

Two youths were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Ghazipur police station area of the district, police said.

Station House Officer Arjun Singh said the girl was gang-raped in a village here on Friday and a case was registered against the accused on Saturday.

Advertisement

He said medical examination of the girl had confirmed rape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)