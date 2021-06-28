Left Menu

FIR against man for posting objectionable pic of Sharad Pawar on social media

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:51 IST
Mumbai Police on Monday registered an FIR against a city resident for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media on the complaint of an NCP worker, an official said.

The FIR was lodged by NCP worker D S Sawant, a resident of suburban Chembur, with the local police station.

Sawant stated in his complaint that someone from the Antop Hill locality informed him about a Facebook user who has posted the edited picture of Pawar.

The person who allegedly posted the picture is identified and a search is on to trace him, the official said. A case has been registered under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he said.

