IG, BSF takes stock of security arrangements along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Pankaj Gumar took stock of the security arrangements along the India-Pakistan international border during a recent visit to the area.

The IG was on a five-day visit to border areas from June 23 to June 27, an official statement said on Monday.

He visited the international border adjoining Bikaner district and took stock of the security arrangements at the corps headquarters and forward posts of the BSF located in the Khajuwala and Anupgarh areas.

According to the statement, at the regional headquarters of the border-guarding force in Sriganganagar, the IG visited the corps headquarters and forward posts located in Raisinghnagar and Shrikaranpur.

During his five-day stay, Gumar addressed officers and jawans at various border posts, listened to their problems and discussed the welfare schemes for them.

On the occasion of International Anti-Drug Abuse and Anti-Trafficking Day on June 26, the soldiers were also motivated to stay away from drug addiction. During the tour, the IG made a surprise inspection of the soldiers on duty at night and gave necessary directions.

