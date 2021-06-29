U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets, no injuries -spokesman

U.S. troops in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets on Monday but initial reports did not indicate any injuries, a U.S. military spokesman said.

Colonel Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, said on Twitter that the attack occurred at 7:44 pm local time and damage was being assessed.

Advertisement

He did not say who was believed to be responsible for the rockets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)