U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets, no injuries -spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 01:18 IST
U.S. troops in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets on Monday but initial reports did not indicate any injuries, a U.S. military spokesman said.
Colonel Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, said on Twitter that the attack occurred at 7:44 pm local time and damage was being assessed.
He did not say who was believed to be responsible for the rockets.
