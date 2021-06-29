Left Menu

U.S. raises travel advisory for UAE to 'do not travel' -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 02:31 IST
The United States has raised its COVID 19-related travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates to "level 4 - do not travel," the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The advisories for Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda and Zambia were also raised to level 4 - do not travel, the State Department said in a statement.

