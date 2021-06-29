Maha: Case against 2 for minor boy's death at construction site

Left Menu

Police have registered a case against two persons in connection with the death of a 14-year-old tribal boy at their construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The two accused had deployed around a dozen people, including some children from Jawhar taluka, to work at their building construction site at Pogaon in Bhiwandi township, he said.

The labourers were given rooms at the site for staying. On June 10, the boy allegedly fell from the third floor of the under-construction building and died on the spot, the official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

His family filed a police complaint on Monday, he said. The police registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said. No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

