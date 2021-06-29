Left Menu

Govt hands over probe into Jammu airport drone attack to NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel.

The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

