Suspected drone activity spotted in Jammu again

A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani, sources informed.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani, sources informed. Further details are awaited.

Over the last two days, at least drone activity has been reported four times in Jammu out of which, two caused minor damage. On Monday, two drones spotted over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area were driven away by alert troops, Public Relation Officer, Ministry of Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said in an official statement.

"Immediately, a high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing," said the PRO. On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.

While no damage to any equipment two personnel suffered minor injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

