Anil Deshmukh to appear before ED today in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to its office in Mumbai for questioning today in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The investigation agency had summoned the former Maharashtra Home Minister to its office on Saturday. However, he skipped the ED summon and sought a fresh date for appearance.

Speaking to reporters outside the ED's office, Deshmukh's lawyer, Advocate Jaywant Patil had said that Deshmukh was unable to appear for questioning as he did not have any knowledge about the line of probe. Meanwhile, Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande underwent medical checkups and were brought to the ED's office after they were arrested on Saturday in connection to the case.

The same day, the Special PMLA (Preventions of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court had sent Shinde and Palande to ED custody till July 1. On Friday, the ED had raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. Raids were conducted at five places.

After the raids, Deshmukh had said that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had made false allegations against him after he was removed from the post over his suspicious role in the money laundering case. The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). The CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case and recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed.Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the NIA probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. (ANI)

