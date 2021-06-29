Left Menu

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:43 IST
PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS) with the ones being given independent charge

Earlier, amid buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings were held on June 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021