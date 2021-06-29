Left Menu

16 men, 12 women held for flesh trade in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 11:33 IST
The Noida Police on Tuesday said it has arrested 28 people, including 12 women, for alleged prostitution after a raid at a house in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said the police had got a tip-off about illegal flesh trade and the racket being operated from the house in Sector 51.

''Based on the input, the house, in Sector 49 police station area, was raided late last night, leading to the arrest of 16 men and 12 women from the site,'' Singh said on Tuesday.

''Some incriminating material has also been seized from the spot,'' the officer said.

The raid teams included an assistant commissioner of police, the local police station in-charge, officials from the Mahila Thana and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, he said.

An FIR is being lodged in the case and further legal proceedings would be initiated soon, Singh added.

