Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh again skips ED's summon, requests recording of statement on audio-visual mode

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting them to record his "statement on audio/visual mode of any nature of your choice at whatever time convenient".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 12:11 IST
Anil Deshmukh again skips ED's summon, requests recording of statement on audio-visual mode
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Aman Sayyad Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting them to record his "statement on audio/visual mode of any nature of your choice at whatever time convenient".

ED had summoned Deshmukh to its office in Mumbai at 11 am for questioning today in connection with an alleged money laundering case. In the letter, Tassine Sultan, Assistant Director, ED, the former Maharashtra Home Minister cited health issues as the reason for his inability to appear before the investigating agency.

Deshmukh also requested a copy of ECIR saying "so that I can tender effective assistance" and asked the ED to record his statement on the audio or visual mode at whatever time convenient. "You have already recorded my statement for several hours on Jun 25 despite me being an old person of about 72 years of age suffering from various age-related ailments. On the earlier date of the search, I have been exposed to many ED officials without maintaining proper social distancing. On account of my age and health, I am vulnerable to contract COVID-19 disease," Deshmukh said.

The investigation agency had summoned the former Maharashtra Home Minister to its office on Saturday. However, he skipped the ED summon and sought a fresh date for appearance. ED had already arrested Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande on Saturday in connection to the case.

The same day, the Special PMLA (Preventions of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court had sent Shinde and Palande to ED custody till July 1. According to sources, the investigation has a money trail about how money was diverted from bar owners to trust which is connected to Deshmukh and his family.

Earlier today, Deshmukh's advocate Indrapal Singh said, "Summons says Deshmukh has to be present at 11 am. Summons say to appear with documents, however a list of documents not mentioned in the summons. We are asking for ECIR from ED and other lists of documents that ED wants from Deshmukh. I am going to the ED office to get the list of documents that ED needs. We are not moving for Anticipatory bail or High Court yet. We are cooperating with the investigating agencies." Deshmukh in his letter to ED had said unless the ECIR was provided to him it will not be possible for him to appear before the investigating agency with documents.

"I am a law-abiding citizen and all the allegation levelled against me are false and baseless," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021