SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 12:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the COVID pandemic.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is not inclined to interfere with the High Court order as the PIL petitioners had selectively chosen Central Vista Project and did not even do basic research about other public projects which were allowed during the lockdown in the national capital.

It said that findings of the Delhi HC on the PIL that it was ''motivated'' and filed with ''ill-intent'' and ''lack of bona fides'' is possible a view.

The top court also refused to interfere with the Rs 1 lakh cost imposed on the petitioners.

The main Cental Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the prime minister and the vice president. It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

