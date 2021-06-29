Left Menu

Delhi court asks separatist leader Shabbir Shah if he has faith in Indian judicial system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 12:39 IST
Delhi court asks separatist leader Shabbir Shah if he has faith in Indian judicial system
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday asked Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah, arrested in a money laundering case, whether he has faith in the country's judicial system and its Constitution.

Special Judge Dharmender Rana put the queries to Shah's lawyer during the hearing of his bail application.

“Ask your client if he has faith in judicial system and the Constitution of India,” the judge asked advocate M S Khan during the hearing held through video conferencing.

At this the counsel replied that Shah had full faith in the system and law of the land.

“Ask him again in person and inform the court on July 1,” the judge said.

Shah is currently lodged in Tihar central jail here.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed his bail application and assured the court that within six months it will conclude the evidence as it has to examine several witnesses in the case.

According to the prosecution, in August 2005 case, the special cell of Delhi Police had arrested one Ahmed Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, claiming that Rs 63 lakh were recovered from Wani, of which Rs 52 lakh were allegedly to be delivered to Shah.

According to the prosecution, Wani had claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021