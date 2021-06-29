5 gunned down in Pakistan over land dispute

At least five people were killed when two rival groups opened fire at each other to settle a land dispute in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Peshawar’s Pishtakharra Bala area under the jurisdiction of Sirbund police station.

The police arrested one of the accused who is injured.

A jirga -- a traditional assembly of tribal elders to make decisions by consensus -- was underway over the plot dispute between Asghar Afridi and Haider groups when the matter took an ugly turn.

The armed members of both the groups opened fire at each other, killing a total of five persons on the spot. The condition of the injured accused was said to be critical.

The police have registered a case under relevant provisions.

