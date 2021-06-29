Drone attack: Security tightened around vital installations in Kashmir, says top cop
Security has been strengthened around vital installations across Kashmir in view of the threat posed by possible drone attacks, valleys top cop Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.Yesterday Monday, the general officer commanding of Chinar Corps chaired a meeting which I attended.
- Country:
- India
Security has been strengthened around vital installations across Kashmir in view of the threat posed by possible drone attacks, valley's top cop Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.
''Yesterday (Monday), the general officer commanding (of Chinar Corps) chaired a meeting which I attended. The security has been strengthened around vital installations and along the Line of Control,'' Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir told reporters here.
He was responding to a question about the steps taken by security forces to counter the threat posed by possible drone attacks.
''A meeting was held day before yesterday with representatives from all security forces including the Army, CRPF, BSF, Air Force and NSG. We have done the preparations... It is a very serious threat, a technological threat which will be dealt technologically,'' he said. ''We have done deployment in this regard. Because it is of strategic importance, we cannot share further details,'' he added. Kumar said a drone was seized by police this morning from the city and an FIR has been lodged.
''We are taking action in this regard,'' he added. The security measures have come in the wake of twin blasts inside a defence installation in Jammu, which are believed to have been carried out using drones. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- CRPF
- Chinar Corps
- Army
- Air Force
- Kumar
- valley
- Jammu
- Vijay
- The National Investigation Agency
ALSO READ
Wrong decisions led to LJP's marginalisation in Bihar, I consider CM Nitish Kumar as good leader:LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras.
Removed Chirag Paswan as LS leader to save LJP: Pashupati Kumar Paras
I have not broken party but saved it:LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras as its five MPs join hands against Chirag Paswan.
Akshay Kumar slams fake media reports of slashing fees for 'Bell Bottom'
Akshay Kumar denies reports of slashing his fees for 'Bellbottom'