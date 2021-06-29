Left Menu

Drone attack: Security tightened around vital installations in Kashmir, says top cop

Security has been strengthened around vital installations across Kashmir in view of the threat posed by possible drone attacks, valleys top cop Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.Yesterday Monday, the general officer commanding of Chinar Corps chaired a meeting which I attended.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:35 IST
Drone attack: Security tightened around vital installations in Kashmir, says top cop
Representative Image Image Credit: picryl
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been strengthened around vital installations across Kashmir in view of the threat posed by possible drone attacks, valley's top cop Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

''Yesterday (Monday), the general officer commanding (of Chinar Corps) chaired a meeting which I attended. The security has been strengthened around vital installations and along the Line of Control,'' Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir told reporters here.

He was responding to a question about the steps taken by security forces to counter the threat posed by possible drone attacks.

''A meeting was held day before yesterday with representatives from all security forces including the Army, CRPF, BSF, Air Force and NSG. We have done the preparations... It is a very serious threat, a technological threat which will be dealt technologically,'' he said. ''We have done deployment in this regard. Because it is of strategic importance, we cannot share further details,'' he added. Kumar said a drone was seized by police this morning from the city and an FIR has been lodged.

''We are taking action in this regard,'' he added. The security measures have come in the wake of twin blasts inside a defence installation in Jammu, which are believed to have been carried out using drones. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021