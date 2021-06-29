Left Menu

COVID 2nd wave not over, must not relax: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the second wave of COVID-19 is still not over and our experience of one and a half years tells us we should not let our guards down under any circumstance.

29-06-2021
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the second wave of COVID-19 is still not over and our experience of one and a half years tells us we should not let our guards down under any circumstance. He was speaking at a virtual conference also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, and other stakeholders to review preparedness for controlling vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is still not over. Cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but our experience of 1.5 years tells us that we should not relax under any circumstance. People and the society should also not be allowed to relax and we have to be alert," the Minister said. Reposing faith in the vaccines, he added: "Fortunately, for the past six months, the vaccine is also available. So, through COVID appropriate behaviour and by getting more and more people vaccinated, we can perhaps get success in the fight against COVID, in the time to come. (ANI)

