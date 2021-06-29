Left Menu

Walmart helps MSMEs get medical support to navigate COVID-19

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:10 IST
Walmart helps MSMEs get medical support to navigate COVID-19
Walmart has announced stepping up its COVID-19 support to MSMEs with the launch of a new programme called 'Vriddhi Cares.' The programme helps MSMEs support their family members and employees with telecare services, health advice and provides access to pandemic-related business advice and resources.

MSMEs have been receiving capacity-building support through Walmart Vriddhi since the start of the pandemic, helping them grow to new markets through Flipkart and Walmart channels and the open marketplace, Nidhi Munjal, Vice President of International Partnership Services at Walmart, said, in a release here Tuesday.

''India's MSMEs are working hard to prioritise the well being of those they care about while also navigating the unprecedented business impacts of COVID-19, Nidhi Munjal said.

Vriddhi Cares is designed to provide easy access to trusted healthcare and business advice so that MSMEs are equipped to help their families, workforce and communities get through this tough time.

Walmart partner Swasti is providing free telecare services that offer remote access to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers through phone for MSMEs and their families and employees, the release said.

These professionals can provide daily check-ins to monitor symptoms and offer counselling and support.

The programme further provides updated information on vaccine guidelines, home quarantine procedures and care giving in English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, it said.

''Every day at Flipkart, we see the resilience and resourcefulness of Indias small business owners in action, Flipkart, Head of Marketplace, Jagjeet Harode said in the release.

Launched in December 2019, Walmart Vriddhi helps MSMEs develop the business skills needed to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, Flipkart and other companies in India and around the world.

With Vriddhi e-Institutes opened in Panipat, Agra, Bengaluru, Surat, Tirupur and Kanpur so far, the program provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalized feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions, with a goal to empower 50,000 MSMEs over five years, it said.

