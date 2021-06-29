Left Menu

NGT dismisses plea against GCZMA order for demolition of illegal structures

The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea against an order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority GCZMA directing demolition of illegal structures allegedly in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone notification and imposition of fine of Rs 10 Lakh.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the impugned order is based on adequate material and due process has been followed in calculating the fine.We have heard learned counsel for the appellant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea against an order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) directing demolition of illegal structures allegedly in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone notification and imposition of a fine of Rs 10 Lakh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the impugned order is based on adequate material and due process has been followed in calculating the fine.

''We have heard learned counsel for the appellant. It is patent that the structures in question have been raised illegally in violation of the CRZ notification. The impugned order is based on adequate material and due process has been followed. No error has been shown in the impugned order. We, thus, do not find any ground to interfere with the impugned order,'' the bench said.

The High Court of Bombay at Goa had directed all Panchayats/Municipalities to submit an action taken report about constructions in No Development Zone.

Thereafter, on January 10, 2015, a list of illegal structures was filed before the high court which issued directions from time to time, covering the property in question.

The GCZMA referred the matter to an Enquiry Committee which said the property violated CRZ regulations. After hearing the appellant and all affected parties, the violations were noted.

The NGT was hearing an appeal against the order of the GCZMA dated March 9, 2021, directing demolition of illegal structures of Prudential Landmarks Pvt Ltd in Goa in violation of CRZ Notification and imposition of fine of Rs 10 Lakh.

