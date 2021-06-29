Javadekar virtually unveils Asia's longest high-speed track in Indore
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest 11.3 km high-speed track in Indore.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest 11.3 km high-speed track in Indore. It will be used for measuring the maximum speed capabilities of high-end cars and other categories of vehicles.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said: "High-Speed track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore." He also termed this as a proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Modi
- Javadekar
- Narendra
- India
- Prakash Javadekar
- Aatmanirbhar Bharat
- Indore
ALSO READ
Jaishankar interacts with Indian diaspora in Kenya
India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active launching in India 22nd June
RattanIndia Power pares Rs 1,219 cr debt in last 15 months
India's, Brazil's Q1 GDP data suggest strong post-pandemic rebound: Moody's