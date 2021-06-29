South Africa's top court says ex-leader Zuma in contempt for absences
South Africa's constitutional court on Tuesday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he defied an order to appear at corruption inquiry earlier this year.
Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February.
