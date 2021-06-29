Left Menu

South Africa's top court says ex-leader Zuma in contempt for absences

South Africa's top court says ex-leader Zuma in contempt for absences
  Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's constitutional court on Tuesday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he defied an order to appear at corruption inquiry earlier this year.

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

