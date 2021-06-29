Left Menu

Kashmir IGP warns militants against targeting off-duty cops, civilians

Referring to the killing of CID inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar last week, Kumar said the militants were resorting to soft target killings in order to create fear psychosis.What had the inspector done Kumar said police are letting militants surrender during live encounters while the security forces will gather information, track down and neutralise every terrorist who is involved in the killing of security forces personnel and civilians.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:46 IST
Kashmir IGP warns militants against targeting off-duty cops, civilians
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday warned militants against incurring the wrath of police by making off-duty cops a soft target. ''The cops are locals and they have to live with their families. We cannot keep them in camps like personnel of other security forces. They become soft targets," Kumar told reporters at a press conference here. "If they (terrorists) continue to target them (police personnel), we know how to deal with them. I have 24 years of experience, we know how to counter this,'' he added. He said militants should not resort to killing innocent people.

''I advise them (militants) not to get involved in these acts,'' Kumar said. Referring to the killing of CID inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar last week, Kumar said the militants were resorting to soft target killings in order to create fear psychosis.

''What had the inspector done? After office, he had gone to the mosque to offer prayers. Two terrorists shot him from behind. He was not part of SOG or any anti-terrorism squad. Just to create fear psychosis, they are targeting innocent people,'' he said. Briefing the media about the operation that led to the killing of top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Nadeem Abrar and his Pakistani associate at Maloora on the outskirts of the city, the IGP said it was a major success for security forces.

Kumar said there was nothing to worry on account of militants active in Srinagar.

''We will soon neutralise the module active in Srinagar. There are some sleeper cells which we call part time or hybrid terrorists. We are tracking full time terrorists but there is difficulty in tracking the part time terrorists as they go back to their normal work after carrying out an incident. But we will get them soon,'' he said. Kumar said police are letting militants surrender during live encounters while the security forces will gather information, track down and neutralise every terrorist who is involved in the killing of security forces personnel and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021